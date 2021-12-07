MLK

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

OCEAN CITY -Ocean City will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Jan. 17, 2022.  

The ceremony will start at 12 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier. The event brings the community together to remember King through words, song and dance.  

The City of Ocean City annually honors residents of Ocean City with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Awards. This award is given to someone who exemplifies the philosophy and ideas of the late Dr. King, who worked to advance civil rights, equal education, labor rights, voter rights and who fought racial inequality through non-violence and civil disobedience.

Ocean City is seeking nominations for citizens who could be honored with this award. Complete our online nomination form or print a form here.

