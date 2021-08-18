P1210535.JPG

LT Chief of Police, William Priole, LT Police Lieutenant John Armbruster, LT Chamber President, Sue Paz-Cubberley,  LT Manager, Mike Laffey and CMC County Commissioner Marie Hayes.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Lower Township Chamber of Commerce held their monthly membership lunch meeting at the Seashore Community Church Of The Nazarene on August 12. Lower Township (LT) officials presented updates for the members about their community. Cape May County (CMC) Commissioner Marie Hayes also spoke to the group, highlighting recent county news.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.