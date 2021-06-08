OCEAN CITY - Nicholas George is an Eagle Scout candidate and a junior at Ocean City High School.
According to a release, George chose as his capstone project to place a permanent memorial to the memory of a New Jersey State Trooper Marienus Segeren, who died serving the citizens of New Jersey, and the legacy he left in the care of his young family.
The planning, solicitation of funds, the organizing of labor groups, and the installation of the memorial all fell squarely onto the shoulders of George. By all accounts, he acquitted himself well, as shown by the program held May 28.
George chose his project from his interest in becoming involved in law enforcement. He learned that this year would be the 50th anniversary of Trooper Segeren’s death, as well as the 100th anniversary of the founding of the New Jersey State Police. From his father, an authority employee, that speaks of the Atlantic City Expressway and its history with the family, and it seemed a natural fit.
George is a special young man, whose high ideals are shared and encouraged by his family. The Expressway family congratulates George on his accomplishment.