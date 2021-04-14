The following Cape May County residents are away from home, either in the military or college:
Charles Cummings, a junior environmental sciences major from Cape May, was named to Oregon State University's Scholastic Honor Roll for winter 2021.
Updated: April 14, 2021 @ 3:50 pm
