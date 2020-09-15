Scheduled to take place at the end of March, the week-long event was postponed due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead 32 Cape May County 4-Hers, from kindergarten to 12th grade, submitted virtual presentations to a secure YouTube channel for judging by trained 4-H volunteers.
Cape May County 4-H Public Presentations were submitted by: Arabella Aithaddad, Rebecca Arcuri, Kathleen DeGenova, Samantha Downes, Brynn Gaynor, Emma Gotwols, Ethan Gotwols, Madison Guthrie, Sophia Hess, Eddie Hoover, Joshua King, Naomi King, Nathan King, Joshua Lamonica, Rainbow McAtee, Autumn Richards, MollyJane Richards, Kristen Rivera, Caitlyn Schaffer, Caileigh Schalick, Casey Schwert, Kaylee Schwert, Jasmine Sheik, Edan Simpkins, Fiona Thame, Jacob Torres, Yadiel Torres, Ethan Warren, Alayna Weber, Maya Wenger, Amelia Worthington, Elouise Worthington.
The categories of the Cape May County Public Presentations this year included performing arts, illustrated talk, demonstration, and formal speech. The topics covered were varied, from Helen Keller, to Equine Coronavirus, How to Make a Homemade Mask, The Process of Writing a Book, and Ballet.