OCEAN CITY - The French Consulate announced July 5 that Ocean City’s Francis X. McCormac, a World War II Army veteran, will be named a Chevalier (Knight) of France’s National Order of the Legion of Honor July 14 (Bastille Day).
According to a release, this award, the highest given to civilians or military, was created in 1802 by Napolean to recognize men and women who have accomplished exceptional deeds for France and its people.
McCormac’s nomination was based on his 1942-45 Army service, as a signal corpsman, most notably during the D-Day invasion of Omaha Beach, in Normandy. In 2004, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of D-Day, then French President Jacques Chirac decided to honor all American World War II veterans who fought on French soil.
“I entered the service in Massachusetts, and was then shipped-out to Scotland,” stated McCormac. “From there, I landed on Omaha Beach, followed by deployments to Belgium and Germany, for the Battle of the Bulge.”
During the Battle of the Bulge, McCormac’s Northern France radio relay unit informed Army units of the Nazis' ruse of dressing in GI uniforms and posing as military police to misdirect allied troops. These messages were critical in stopping the Nazi efforts. McCormac went on to see the liberation of German concentration camps before he eventually returned home to Philadelphia.
Following the war, he returned to his civilian job, as an inspector for Philadelphia’s Philco Radio Corporation, for 42 years until retirement.
“I was not even aware that I would be receiving this honor until I was informed by Tom Tumelty, a trustee from Ocean City American Legion Post 524,” stated McCormac.
McCormac’s ceremony will occur in the yard of his daughter’s Ocean City residence, with guests to include staff members from the French Consul General’s office, Mayor Jay Gillian and City Council members, Ocean City American Legion Post 524 Commander Bob Marzulli, family and friends.