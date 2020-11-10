COURT HOUSE - Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Program will present the Secret to a Good Night’s Sleep Workshop virtually Nov. 12.
According to a release, the free webinar, sponsored by the Ocean City Free Public Library, will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom.
Having a hard time falling asleep, staying asleep, or waking up in the morning?
The quest for a good night’s sleep is often sought by Americans, but did you know there are things you can do to improve your sleep? Sleep is now being linked to various diseases and chronic conditions, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and depression.
This program presented by Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS educator/assistant professor, will focus on the benefits of a good night’s sleep, how to get better sleep and what research can teach us about sleep.
Zellers stated, “Sleep impacts our daily lives in so many ways, yet many American’s find sleep to be illusive. Creating good sleeping habits can make a world of difference to overall health.”
The class is free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required. Please register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FJQpDe5jQ2yCHHGKIAa-Ig. Once registered, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County is not providing in person programming at this time; however, virtual programming is being offered. They can be followed at facebook.com/FCHSCapeMayCounty for the latest program details. Also, for up to date information on the Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Program, visit their website, capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.