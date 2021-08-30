Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code allows an investor to defer the payment of capital gains taxes that may arise from the sale of a business or investment property. By using the proceeds of the sale of such property to purchase “like-kind” real estate, taxes may be deferred, as long as the investor satisfies certain conditions.
Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs) are the Partial Ownership Structure of Choice. DSTs permit fractional ownership where multiple investors can share ownership in a single property or a portfolio of properties. Interests in a DST qualify as replacement property as part of an investor’s 1031 exchange transaction. DSTs take decision-making out of the hands of investors and place it into the hands of an experienced sponsor-affiliated trustee. Three Basic Steps for Investors with a Property to Exchange:
Exchanger sells property, known as the relinquished property, and proceeds are escrowed with a Qualified Intermediary (QI).
2. Qualified Intermediary, through a written agreement with the investor, transfers funds for purchase of replacement property.
3. Exchanger receives beneficial interest in a DST.
There are specific timelines and procedures that must be followed to take advantage of the benefits of a 1031 exchange. The entire 1031 exchange timeline can take no longer than 180 days, including a 45-day identification period.
