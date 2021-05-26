Kiwanis Water 2.jpg

Cape May's Kiwanis Club tasked itself with a project to spruce up the Water Conservation Garden, at Madison and Cape May avenues.

CAPE MAY - The Kiwanis Club of Cape May serves their community all year long, and now they are helping to preserve Cape May’s landscape by sprucing up the Water Conservation Garden and Sitting Bench, located at Madison and Cape May avenues. 

According to a release, over 20 volunteers were hard at work cultivating, landscaping and planting on what felt like the perfect Spring day. These members come together for Kiwanis’ One Day – One K Event, a day of community service that is felt around the world.  

With the help of the true “green thumbs," The Nature Center and the Women’s Garden Club, members of the Lower Cape May Regional High School Key Club and the Kiwanis Aktion Club have helped contribute to this large-scale service project.  

The objective of Kiwanis is to serve the children of the world. This project teaches community service, organizational skills, and the fun you can have while working as a team.  

Projects fill a specific need in the community, and these future leaders take great pride in their work. Cape May Kiwanians will be spreading mulch June 5 to put the finishing touches on this project. 

The Kiwanis Club of Cape May is comprised of men and women who continue to be the most active service club in Cape May and the largest in New Jersey.  

To learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Cape May or how to help with projects in the city, call 609-884-9565 or visit www.capemaycity.com. 

