OCEAN CITY - More than 50 of the youngest and fastest new Ocean City residents and visitors raced in the Pamper Scamper Aug. 10.
According to a release issued by Ocean City, the annual event is a crawling race for children 15 months old and younger. The races start with the competitors in the center of a parachute. First one to crawl to the perimeter and the waiting arms of a parent or guardian is the winner.
After several heats divided into age categories, the winners of the championship round were as follows:
- Jack Sellers, 12 months old, Boise, Idaho
- Baker Lamb, 14 months old, Lancaster, Pennsylvania
- Cameron Kennedy, 9 months old, Charlotte, North Carolina
Bowfish Kids (956 Asbury Avenue) was the event’s major sponsor. Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, Johnson’s Popcorn and We Make It Personal also made donations for gift baskets for the winners.
The Pamper Scamper is a precursor to the 111th Ocean City Baby Parade, which will be held at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 12. The parade features children ages 10 and under cruising the Ocean City Boardwalk in themed strollers, wagons and floats.