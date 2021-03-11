CAPE MAY - In partnership with the American Red Cross, the City of Cape May is sponsoring an American Red Cross blood drive to be held at the West Cape May Volunteer Fire Company, 732 Broadway, West Cape May, March 18 and April 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
According to a release, these events are available to all regional residents and valued visitors in the Cape May area. Please remember that each donation of blood can help save up to three lives. Appointments for the blood drive are preferred and can be made by calling 1-800-REDCROSS, or by registering online, at REDCROSSBLOOD.ORG (enter sponsor code: Cape May City.) Walk-in will be accepted.