CAPE MAY - Following a two-year hiatus due to state-imposed Covid restrictions, the Cape May Taxpayers Association will hold its annual meeting Aug. 12, at 1 p.m., in the Cape May City Hall Auditorium.
According to a release issued by the association, Sen. Michael Testa (R-1st) will be the featured speaker and will be discussing a variety of issues of concern to the taxpayers of Cape May, including school funding and tourism. Testa represents the First Legislative District, which includes the City of Cape May, and has served the district since 2019. The senator is a member of both the Joint Committee on the Public Schools and the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee, as well as the Judiciary and Labor committees.
Testa is a graduate of both Villanova and Temple universities and is a partner in the law firm Testa Heck Testa and White, P.A., in Vineland.
Mayor Zack Mullock will present an overview of municipal revenues and budgets, shared services, municipal infrastructure needs, and planned capital projects.
In addition, the association will conduct annual organizational matters and review the status of issues affecting taxpayers. The annual meeting of the membership is held prior to Labor Day, at a time and place and to be determined by the Board of Directors. Notice of each annual or special meeting shall be given to each member, either by email or by publication, at least five days prior to the meeting. All members of the association in good standing are encouraged to attend and participate with their thoughts, comments, and suggestions.
Members of the public are also encouraged to attend and observe.