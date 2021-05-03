MT Logo

COURT HOUSE - The volunteer fire companies of Middle Township will host a food drive May 15.  

According to a release, fire trucks will be visiting streets and neighborhoods from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to collect donations. Those who able are asked to leave non-perishable food items at the end of their driveway. All items collected will be distributed to local food banks to support friends and neighbors in need. 

There is a huge demand for cereal, fruit cups, noodles and pasta, jars of spaghetti sauce, dry milk, peanut butter, jelly, paper products and other non-perishables. 

If a donation is missed, the donor is asked to bring their items to their local fire house, as all five (Court House, Swainton, Goshen, Green Creek and Rio Grande) will be open from 1-3 p.m. May 15 for drop offs. 

