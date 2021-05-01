NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON - Members of Avalon's governing body were joined by the Avalon Garden Club April 30 for a tree-planting ceremony.

According to a release, in celebration of Arbor Day, Avalon City Council and Garden Club members planted a white oak tree on Dune Drive, between 48th and 49th streets.

