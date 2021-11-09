Annual Cape May County Veterans Day Celebration
Monday, Nov 11 at 1:00 p.m. through 4:00 p.m.
Naval Air Station Wildwood Museum and the Cape May County Airport
The Annual Cape May County Veterans Day celebration is set for Sunday November 11, 2018 at the Naval Air Station Wildwood Museum, located at the Cape May County airport in the Erma section of Lower Township. The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. with the doors opening at 1 p.m. The event will end at 4 p.m.; In addition to the ceremony honoring Veterans, there will be vendors providing information on Veterans services, such as the Philadelphia VA Regional Office, Fare Free Transportation, VFW, DAV, American Legion, Amvets, VVA, CVAC, a representative from the Coast Guard Community and the American Red Cross.
The Cape May County Health Department is providing free flu shots and there will be a Veterans Art exhibit and refreshments as part of the celebration. Speakers include Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton, Freeholder Jeffrey L. Pierson and Vince Kane, Director of WVAH. Invited guest speakers include Captain Owen Gibbon, USCG and County American Legion Commander Norman Marlin.
Tomb of Unknown Soldier 100th Anniversary
Monday, Nov. 11 at 10:58 a.m.
U.S. Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May - The center is scheduled to hold a ceremony on base to honor the 100th Anniversary of the interment of an unidentifiable member of the American Expeditionary Forces of World War I in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington National Cemetery. The training center’s ceremony is scheduled to include a 21 gun salute with cannon blasts, a two-minute moment of silence, and the playing of taps. As intended, it is dedicated to all veterans that have served and sacrificed on behalf of America and their families
Cape May City Veterans Day Ceremony
Monday, Nov 11 at 11 a.m.
Soldier and Sailors Park, Columbia Ae.
Please join us in honoring all who have served our country in Cape May’s annual Veteran’s Day ceremony at the Soldiers and Sailors park on Columbia Avenue.
20th Annual Veterans Appreciation Day
Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
Millville Army Airfield Museum, Leddon Street
Free Event! All veterans and the general public are invited to attend. Tour the museum starting at 10 a.m. and see the 11 a.m. ceremony honoring our past and all veterans. Enjoy the Canteen Lunch for all. Rain or Shine event.
North Wildwood Veteran’s Day Services
Monday, Nov 11 at 10 a.m.
Veterans Monument
Sponsored by VFW Post 5491, the ceremony will honor Veterans and will begin at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Monument, located at Spruce and New York Avenues in North Wildwood. For more information call 609.522.5832.
Ocean City Veterans Day Program
Monday, Nov 11 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
At Veterans Memorial Park, between Fifth Street and Sixth Street on Wesley Avenue. For more information, call 609-399-6111.
Avalon Veteran’s Day Celebration
Monday, Nov 11 at 11 a.m.
Veterans Plaza
Veteran's Day will be honored on November 11th with two ceremonies. The Avalon ceremony will be held at Veterans Plaza at 11 am and the Stone Harbor ceremony will be held at the Post building at 12 pm. An open house will be held following the ceremony at the Post building.