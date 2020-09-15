In addition to the state virtual fair, Cape May County 4-H hosted its own series of fun summer contests. 4-H members were challenged with scavenger hunts, tee-shirt design, creative record book judging, 4-H themed Tik Tok videos, and 4-H Club Gardens contests.
4-H Record Book Judging Contest
4-H members work hard all year long on a record book that is judged during the annual 4-H Fair. With no regular fair this summer, the 4-H Record Book Judging Contest gave 4-H’ers the opportunity to turn in their record book or create a different kind of record book, such as a PowerPoint, video essay, or a scrapbook.
Congratulations to Emma Gotwols, of the Tightlines 4-H Fishing Club, who won the Record Book Judging Contest! Emma received a ribbon and a special 4-H prize.
T-Shirt Design Contest
Every youth member who entered a 4-H Summer 2020 Virtual Fun Contest or the NJ State Virtual 4-H Fair is receiving a commemorative t-shirt with the artwork of the winner of the T-Shirt Design Contest. The theme, chosen by 4-H club leaders, was “We’re all in this together! CMC Summer 2020 Virtual 4-H Fair.”
Autumn Richards’ drawing was selected to be on the special tee-shirt and she received a $25 gift card to the 4-H Mall.
The Runner Up was Eddie Hoover and Honorable Mention went to Caitlin Schaffer and Maya Wenger. Congratulations to everyone!
4-H Club Gardens Contest
The 4-H Club Gardens Contest was a voluntary contest for clubs with gardens on the Cape May County 4-H Fairgrounds. Although the weather did not cooperate during the scheduled week of judging, we want to thank Canvas & Brush, Tightlines, Science Rocks, and the Kitchen Phanatics 4-H clubs for practicing social distancing while working hard on their gardens.
4-H Tik Tok Video Contest
One of the most unique summer fun contests was the 4-H Tik Tok Video contest, where participants were asked to choose from 3 categories: How did you pass the time during the quarantine, 4-H Theme, or Animal-Related, and create a short Tik Tok video. All of the winners received trophies.
“How I passed the time during quarantine” Theme:
Senior Division 1st Place: Robbie Elwell
Junior Division 1st Place: Amelia Worthington
Honorable Mention: Autumn Richards
Animal Related Theme:
Senior Division 1st Place: Robbie Elwell
Junior Division 1st Place: Emma Gotwols
4-H Theme:
1st Place: Emma Gotwols
4-H Scavenger Hunts
Two 4-H Scavenger Hunts were held in July. The first was a scavenger hunt on the 4-H Fairgrounds for 4-H Cloverbud Members, (grades K-3). The second was a Cape May County Trivia Scavenger Hunt for 4-H’ers in grades 4 – 13.
Congratulations Eddie Hoover by clocking in 1st at 1 hour and 58 minutes for the CMC Trivia Scavenger Hunt that started at 8 a.m.
Congratulations Autumn Richards for being the Most Creative during the CMC Trivia Scavenger Hunt. Honorable mention was awarded to Ava Keslo and Rebcca Arcuri.
Congratulations to Cloverbud member, Molly Richards who participated in the Cloverbud Scavenger Hunt on the CMC 4-H fairgrounds.