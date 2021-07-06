20210619_134356.jpg

Cornhole winners from Knights Council 9113 event Shelly Wurtz, center left, Heather McNamara, center right.

 Submitted

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MARMORA - The Knights of Columbus Monsignor James J.Zegers/ Resurrection Council 9113, of Marmora, held their 13th annual Michael Barnes Memorial Shoes at the Shore horseshoe/cornhole event June 19, at the Church of the Resurrection in Marmora.

According to a release, proceeds from this event help Knights of Columbus 9113 widows.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.