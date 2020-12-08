Campbell Insurance and Financial Services - Allstate Insurance 15 S. Main St., CMCH, NJ www.JoeAllstate.com 609-465-1500
Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:
Maria Gallangos to Amber Gallangos, Cape May County, 9/13/2020
Ryder Scott Brockman to Dana Love and Daniel Brockman, Rio Grande, 11/13/2020
Landon Tanner DiCicco to Cassandra Lynn Tanner and Joseph DiCicco, Cape May County, 11/16/2020
Faith Ann Hunt to Shannon Hope and Ryan Hunt, Woodbine, 11/16/2020
Charlotte Rose Ruffo to Amanda Hackett and Daniel Ruffo, Cape May County, 11/23/2020
Births reported from hospitals outside of Cape May County:
Claire Rose Kennedy to Caitlin Kennedy, Wildwood, 11/16/2020