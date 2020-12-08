Birth Announcements Image

Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:

Maria Gallangos to Amber Gallangos, Cape May County, 9/13/2020

Ryder Scott Brockman to Dana Love and Daniel Brockman, Rio Grande, 11/13/2020

Landon Tanner DiCicco to Cassandra Lynn Tanner and Joseph DiCicco, Cape May County, 11/16/2020

Faith Ann Hunt to Shannon Hope and Ryan Hunt, Woodbine, 11/16/2020

Charlotte Rose Ruffo to Amanda Hackett and Daniel Ruffo, Cape May County, 11/23/2020

Births reported from hospitals outside of Cape May County:

Claire Rose Kennedy to Caitlin Kennedy, Wildwood, 11/16/2020

