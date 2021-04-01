WEST CAPE MAY - In honor of Arbor Day, the West Cape May Shade Tree Commission is giving away tree saplings May 4, 5 and 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Borough Hall, 732 Broadway, West Cape May.
According to a release, storms, like Superstorm Sandy, devastated the tree canopy of many New Jersey communities. To restore New Jersey’s delicate tree and shoreline balance, the state partners with the Arbor Day Foundation to present the New Jersey Tree Recovery Program.
To date, more than 332,982 trees have been distributed. West Cape May is the only designated distribution center for the Lower Cape May County Region.
The free trees will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Potential varieties could include Kousa dogwood, black gum, sycamore, chestnut oak, swamp white oak, willow oak, American holly, beach plum, white oak, bald cypress, red cedar, bayberry, pitch-loblolly pine and white pine.
The trees are between eight and 24 inches tall and have been harvested when dormant without soil around the roots, making them easier to transport and plant.
Established by the Borough of West Cape May, the Shade Tree Commission is charged with preserving the borough’s urban forest and improving the care of vital community trees. Comprised of community volunteers, the commission meets monthly and is committed to protecting and enhancing the natural beauty of West Cape May for the benefit of its citizens and wildlife.
West Cape May has been designated a Tree City USA for 23 consecutive years by the Arbor Day Foundation.