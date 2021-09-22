COURT HOUSE - Cape May County 4-H member Emma Gotwols was a big winner representing Cape May County at the New Jersey State 4-H Rabbit, Cavy, Small Animal, Herpetology and Poultry Show Sept. 19, at the Gloucester County 4-H Fairgrounds, in Mullica Hill.
According to a county release, Gotwols won the following awards showing her cavies (guinea pigs): Best of Breed and Best in Show Cavy, with her silkie, "Woody;" Best of Breed Peruvian Cavy, with "Jessie;" Best of Breed Teddy Cavy, with "Buccaneer;" and Best of Breed Teddy Satin Cavy, with "Ranger."
She also won cavy showmanship for the Junior Division and Best of Breed Mini Lop, with her rabbit, "Toby."
This annual, educational, and competitive event promotes the 4-H rabbit, cavy, small animal, herpetology, and poultry projects, as well as sportsmanship among the participants. More than 40 4-H members representing 13 counties competed in showmanship, judging, and breed identification, as well as standard, breed and conformation classes in rabbit, cavy, small animal, poultry and herpetology divisions.
Gotwols is an active member of the following Cape May County 4-H clubs: Canvas and Brush Art Club, Kitchen Phanatics, Pitchforks and Buckets, Science Rocks, and Tightlines.
“We are very proud of Emma, who excelled while representing Cape May County in this state show that offers 4-H members an opportunity to compete at an advanced level and meet 4-H small animal project members from around the state,” stated Linda Horner, Cape May County 4-H program coordinator.