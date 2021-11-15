NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

We are thrilled to officially welcome Apex Realty’s sales professionals to the deSatnick Real Estate team! We offer extended real estate services throughout Cape May County with deSatnick’s two other locations in Cape May and North Wildwood.

The Apex team will continue to represent all existing clients with the same level of exceptional service while utilizing deSatnick’s marketing resources, offices, personnel, print and social media platforms. Both teams are looking forward to collaborating, the meshing of ideologies, and growing market share by using the latest technologies and expanding real estate knowledge of the area at large.

deSatnick is now is three locations:

Lower Township on 2505 Bayshore Road, Unit 1. Contact: 608-886-6000

Cape May on 1001 Lafayette Street. Contact: 609-884-1300

North Wildwood on 901 New Jersey Avenue. Contact: 609-551-4066

