COURT HOUSE - The Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group will hold its next in-person meeting Nov. 17, from 5:30-7 p.m., at Rutgers Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Lockwood Youth Center, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Rd., Court House.
According to a county release, there will be a special presentation, “Yoga for Stress Release,” with guest speaker Teri O’Conner, NJ Beach Yoga.
Chris Zellers, FCHS educator/assistant professor, stated, “The challenges that grandparents raising their grandchildren face each day can be very stressful. Teri will demonstrate how yoga can be effective in managing stress.”
There is no charge for this program, and a light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m., with the program following at 6 p.m., and childcare will be provided.
New Cape May County families are always welcome at the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program. Due to Covid restrictions and planning purposes, advanced registration is required by Nov. 12 by calling 609-465-5115 ext. 3609 or emailing christine.zellers@co.cape-may.nj.us.
Also, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.