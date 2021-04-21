PanAmerica Hair Salon and Barbershop provides a unique experience. The shop makes its home in an older, historic building, which lends an authentic feeling to the atmosphere. The history seeps through the building adding its character and welcoming all through its doors.
Lataysha Sherretta has created her own journey to find freedom and profit in her successful salon and barbershop. Loals may recognize Lataysha as one of the Caring For Kid’s parent educators. She spent five years teaching parents to be their child’s first teacher and lead prevention programs. Customer’s may also recognize her from her years living in Cape May County.
Lataysha is a first-generation immigrant from Panama. She grew up in Wildwood from a young age and attended Wildhood High School. She has roots here, commenting; “Pacific Avenue is a landmark of my life.” She grew up on this road and has several life experiences here only to come full circle and own a business on the same street.
"God showed me favor through the whole process," Lataysha said. “From the vision, logo, and location to the landlord, I had the Lord by my side.”
Lataysha attained her GED and is currently working towards her master’s degree. She has experience in different career fields, but one thing remains the same: helping others. Lataysha has an impact on the people that come to her shop daily. Lataysha is passionate about her salon and says, “It is the instant gratification of making people feel good and getting to know people. They open up to you a lot in the chair."
Lataysha is bilingual and that extends to the barbershop as well. Lataysha and her husband work as a team to make this dream a reality. The shop has become home to the $12 haircut and business ownership has created an avenue for Lataysha and her husband to bless others.
Since opening, Lataysha remodeled and redesigned the salon to give it a more open feel. She also started offering braiding and wigs, a new feature for her business.
On May 1, 2021, PanAmerica Hair Salon and Barbershop will be celebrating their 6th year anniversary. In order to say thank you to their client’s continual support and to give back to the community, they will be offering free haircuts from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. PanAmerica Hair Salon and Barbershop is located at 4201 Pacific Ave #4622, Wildwood, NJ 08260. For more information please call (609) 408-9173 or find them on Facebook at @PanAmericaHair.