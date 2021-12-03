Wildwood Christmas Parade

A Wildwood Christmas parade float from a prior year's event.

 File Photo/John Harkins

The Greater Wildwood Jaycees will host the Greater Wildwood Christmas parade Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

The parade will form in North Wildwood at 16th and Central Avenues, and will travel southbound onto Pacific Avenue in Wildwood. 

The route will then turn west onto Spicer Avenue and north on New Jersey Avenue then turn east on Oak Avenue to Byrne Plaza for tree lighting and awards. 

Expect some traffic delays and please use alternate routes during the parade if possible.  Thank you for your cooperation and have a safe and enjoyable weekend.

 

