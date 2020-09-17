Woodbine Resident Commissioned into Air Force

WOODBINE - Mayor William Pikolycky announced that life-long Woodbine resident Nicholas Schalek received his commission, as a second lieutenant, into the U.S. Air Force Sept. 14. The commissioning was held at the Schalek home and livestreamed through a video call.
According to a release, the online video call was hosted by ROTC Detachment 867, out of Northfield, Vermont. The call was led by the dadre of the detachment. Fellow airmen from Schalek’s detachment spoke on his behalf.
The oath was administered by Lt. Col. Samuel Downes, U.S. Army Ret. The first salutes were done by Schalek's grandfather, Frederick M. Schalek, and his uncle, Corporal Master Sgt. Michael P. Allen, U.S. Air Force.
Second lieutenant ranks were pinned by Schalek’s parents, Fred and Tracey. Schalek will be attending training, in Florida, upon entry to active duty.
Schalek graduated from Norwich University cum laude, with a bachelor's in Construction Management, and a minor in Engineering Sciences. He was a captain in the Corps of Cadets and held the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Air Force ROTC program at the time of graduation.
As a student, he was in the University Calvary Unit. He is a member of the Order of the Engineer Organization.
During the summer of his sophomore year, he went to Maxwell Air Force base for field training and was contracted into the Air Force that September, and during the summer of his junior year, the Air Force sent him to Vero Beach, Florida, for flight training, where he got his private pilot license.
“It was an honor to take part in this ceremony, and I congratulate both Nicholas and his family, all of whom have shared their strong family values and commitment to our community. Nick was one of three immediate family members attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. His Eagle project was for the benefit of the local community, as were those of both his father before him, and his younger brother afterwards,” noted Mayor Pikolycky. “As Mayor, I feel this is a very proud moment for Woodbine.”