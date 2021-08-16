NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County 4-H Club congratulated our 4-H’ers who participated virtually in the 2021 state 4-H Public Presentations Contest. 

According to a release issued by the organization, 4-H member Kathleen DeGenova presented on the Battle of Sharpsburg, Edward Hoover’s presentation was on horseshoe crabs, and Caileigh Schalick talked about the Texas Longhorns. 

Special recognition went out to three 4-H members awarded "best in the room” for their presentations; Lauren Miller, for her presentation, “A to Z Dog Breeds,” Autumn Richards, “The Mandela Effect,” and Robert Elwell, “Birds of a Feather are Happier Together: A Show and Tell of our Family Birds.” 

