Each summer for over two decades, Cape May County 4-H has offered a teen leadership program at NJ Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May. This summer, the program went virtual. 4-H staff members Adehl Schwaderer and Linda Horner developed a five-week program that used study of the natural world to teach leadership concepts such as working well with others, adapting to the environment, decision-making, successful communication skills and making a difference in the world.
The 2020 4-H Teen Leader Naturalists are: Olivia Cauley, New York, NY, Mark Etgen, Warrington, PA, Eddie Hoover, Villas, NJ, Leo Kotler, Medford, NJ, Max Kotler, Medford, NJ, Sarah Lofredo, Tarpon Springs, FL, Autumn Richards, North Cape May, NJ, Ruverlynie Rivera, Rio Grande, NJ, Emanuel Rivera, Rio Grande, NJ, Yadiel Torres, Rio Grande, NJ, and Maya Wenger, Villas, NJ.