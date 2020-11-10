Each year Volunteers in Medicine (VIM) recognizes a few individuals and organizations that regularly go above and beyond; that ensure our clinics remain sustainable. 2020 brought us two very special honorees.
Rick Kraus is a bright, caring retiree interested in giving back and keeping busy. He has been an active VIM volunteer for almost six years. Rick is one of those volunteers who is an absolute joy: happy to help and always willing to go the extra mile. In addition to working in our Medication Services Department, he also can be relied upon for handyman services.
Rick is also very involved in the Vietnam Veterans, Chapter 602. This robust Veterans Service Organization has been a loyal and steadfast supporter to VIM since 2013. VIM is so grateful for their support.
VIM receives no state or federal funding. We rely on a generous community for support. Rick Kraus and the Vietnam Veterans are shining examples of our motto Neighbors Caring for Neighbors. VIM was thrilled to present them with awards at their September meeting.
Visit www.vimsj.org for more information.