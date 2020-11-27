NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program is proud to announce the outstanding senior and junior 4-H members for 2020.  

According to a release, Elise Heim was named outstanding senior, and Edward Hoover was named outstanding junior, in recognition of their accomplishments in 4-H project work, citizenship, leadership, community service and personal development. 

Linda Horner, 4-H program coordinator, explained, “Because of all the changes to the 4-H program due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s contest was adapted to fit the circumstances. The immediate past senior and junior outstanding 4-Hers, Samantha Rose Downes, Mina LaFrance and Autumn Richards, will retain their titles for another year, and the newly selected senior and junior outstanding 4-H members will serve until the spring of 2022.” 

Heim is a member of the Shore Blazers and Star Hollow Riders 4-H clubs. She is in 12th grade, at Lower Cape May Regional High School, and has been a 4-H member for 12 years.  

Heim stated, “4-H has really helped me become more confident, and I’m not afraid to speak in front of a crowd. I have learned a lot from the 4-H program and being part of this community that helps others is rewarding. I have met some really great friends and especially enjoy the 4-H Fair when we are all together.” 

Hoover is a member of the Canvas and Brush, Gears and Gadgets, Kitchen Phanatics, Scales and Tails, Science Rocks, Teen Ambassadors, and Tightlines 4-H clubs. He is in 8th grade, at the Richard M. Teitelman School, and has been a member of 4-H for six years.  

Hoover stated, “As a kid, going to the 4-H Fair is something I always looked forward to, and my first experiences in 4-H were entering the pet shows at the fair. I joined the 4-H Cloverbuds and couldn’t wait to get started on my 4-H journey. I feel 4-H is helping me improve my leadership skills, and the experience I’m gaining is helping me become a better person.” 

Horner added, “One objective of this award program is to provide an opportunity for youth to expand their experiences, enhance their personal and leadership development and to represent 4-H in the community.” 

The 2020 Outstanding 4-H Members received sashes and cash prizes and will represent the Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program in a variety of ways – even in the virtual world. 

