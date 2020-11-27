COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program is proud to announce the outstanding senior and junior 4-H members for 2020.
According to a release, Elise Heim was named outstanding senior, and Edward Hoover was named outstanding junior, in recognition of their accomplishments in 4-H project work, citizenship, leadership, community service and personal development.
Linda Horner, 4-H program coordinator, explained, “Because of all the changes to the 4-H program due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s contest was adapted to fit the circumstances. The immediate past senior and junior outstanding 4-Hers, Samantha Rose Downes, Mina LaFrance and Autumn Richards, will retain their titles for another year, and the newly selected senior and junior outstanding 4-H members will serve until the spring of 2022.”
Heim is a member of the Shore Blazers and Star Hollow Riders 4-H clubs. She is in 12th grade, at Lower Cape May Regional High School, and has been a 4-H member for 12 years.
Heim stated, “4-H has really helped me become more confident, and I’m not afraid to speak in front of a crowd. I have learned a lot from the 4-H program and being part of this community that helps others is rewarding. I have met some really great friends and especially enjoy the 4-H Fair when we are all together.”
Hoover is a member of the Canvas and Brush, Gears and Gadgets, Kitchen Phanatics, Scales and Tails, Science Rocks, Teen Ambassadors, and Tightlines 4-H clubs. He is in 8th grade, at the Richard M. Teitelman School, and has been a member of 4-H for six years.
Hoover stated, “As a kid, going to the 4-H Fair is something I always looked forward to, and my first experiences in 4-H were entering the pet shows at the fair. I joined the 4-H Cloverbuds and couldn’t wait to get started on my 4-H journey. I feel 4-H is helping me improve my leadership skills, and the experience I’m gaining is helping me become a better person.”
Horner added, “One objective of this award program is to provide an opportunity for youth to expand their experiences, enhance their personal and leadership development and to represent 4-H in the community.”
The 2020 Outstanding 4-H Members received sashes and cash prizes and will represent the Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program in a variety of ways – even in the virtual world.