Lower Township Chamber of Commerce continued their theme “Thank you for your service” during their annual Christmas lunch meeting held December 8. Zachary DuFault received an award in recognition for his Eagle Scott project, the American Flag Retirement Station at Cape May County Park South. Johnny Walker received an award recognizing his dedication to the community and the work he does for Veteran’s.  

