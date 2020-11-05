Virus Image 2
COURT HOUSE - Nov. 5: The Cape May County Department of Health is reporting 24 new positive cases among county residents, one of which is associated with Dennis Township long-term care. Additionally, there are three new out-of-county positive cases included in the non-active resident cases listed below. 

According to a release, currently, 1,252 county residents are now off quarantine.  

Sadly, the county announced the death of an 89-year-old Upper Township woman from the coronavirus.  

“In this sorrowful time, I would like to extend to the family my heartfelt condolences,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton. 

Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection, in Cape May County, is now 1,776, including 96 deaths. 

