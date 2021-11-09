Get ‘The Wrap,' our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Tuesday. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3goVpVr. Learn more about J. Byrne Insurance.
Nov. 1-7:
Covid
Numbers
The Covid metrics are back to where they were before the late summer/early fall delta variant surge. This week, the county report shows only 89 new cases, or a 13-per-day average. Those levels have not been achieved since July. Similarly, the active case totals are below 200, at 179. For the second straight week, the county reported no new Covid fatalities.
The virus has not lost its ability to complicate life in the county. Cape Regional Health System (CRHS) confirmed that long Covid, a syndrome of symptoms that impacts some of those infected with the virus, is having an impact on the county. CRHS’ physicians group is treating multiple patients afflicted with long Covid. Scientific reports project that as many as one in three individuals who experienced the disease, even in a mild case, may be living with Covid health complications months later.
Vaccinations
New Jersey is close to having 6 million residents fully vaccinated, roughly two thirds of the population. In the county, 9,566 individuals have received the booster shot. Covid Act Now designated the county as a location of moderate vulnerability with a declining new case load each week. The tracking site warns of higher vulnerability in select locations in the county, specifically Woodbine, Wildwood, and parts of Middle Township.
A vaccine is now available for a new subset of the population with the federal approval of Pfizer’s shot in pediatric doses for children 5 to 11. The regimen for vaccinating this younger group includes a two-shot process, with a dosage that is one third of the adult dose. The announcement is out ahead of the availability. A check of a state list of available sites for vaccinations in the county shows only one, CHOP Primary Care, Cape May as stating that it has the pediatric doses available. The state is promising large scale distribution soon.
The Kaiser Family Foundation polling suggests that about one-third of the parents of 5- to 11-year-old children are ready to have them vaccinated as soon as possible, another third is planning to wait and see how the pediatric vaccination program goes, and a final third are against the process or will consent only if it is a requirement.
Mandates
Vaccination mandates are running into some headwinds, as some continue to resist the requirement and are faced with the option of weekly testing. Schools have two paths open to them for accommodating the testing of unvaccinated staff, going with a state vendor or electing to arrange the tests through their own supplier.
Climate Change
A symposium at Cape May Convention Hall brought together an expert panel for a public update on the science of climate change and resiliency. The message from one scientist was that, “We are going to get wet sooner than we think.”
The most immediate threats from rising sea levels and climate change is upon us, the audience was told. They can no longer be reversed. What we do now may impact the level of vulnerability in 70 to 100 years, but the impact of climate change in the next 30 to 50 years is a reality to which we must adapt.
Housing
Two stories this week pointed to changes in housing, possibly showing opposite ends of the same phenomenon.
In Cape May, a citizen advisory committee presented evidence of a continued “commercialization of the city’s housing stock.” The reference was to a growing conversion of residential properties from year-round housing or summer homes to commercial ventures aimed at short-term rentals that exploit the seemingly endless expansion of summer visitors. The advisory committee is urging more regulation.
In Stone Harbor, just four years after completing a borough-wide revaluation, the borough has received a letter from the state warning another such effort may be in the offing soon. A frenzied real estate market, especially in single-family homes, has driven the sale prices to levels that correspond less to assessed values. A look at the 2021 equalized valuation of all municipalities in the county shows that Stone Harbor may not even be at the head of the list of towns whose assessment-to-sales ratios are signaling a need for an adjustment.
Happenings
Cape May City Councilman Christopher Bezaire resigned his seat on the governing body one year after being elected. The city has 30 days to fill the seat.
Stone Harbor is discussing an ordinance that would ban the use of public property, mainly streets, for private parties and gatherings.
North Wildwood introduced an ordinance that would allow concessions specializing in the application of sunscreen for beachgoers.
A three-day conference in Cape May highlighted the area’s connection to Black baseball, including the Negro Leagues.
The clamor of carbon dioxide alarms sent shoppers and staff at the Marmora ShopRite out of the store while emergency response traced the source of the contamination.
Saint Mary-by-the-Sea Retreat House will not be demolished and will, instead, house a collaborative science center.
The DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day accumulated 750,000 pounds of medication from over 500 collection sites nationwide.
Cape May City Council urged to tighten practices for stand-alone utilities to prevent their expenses from drifting back into the general budget.
A Middle Township High School student team won third place in a STEAM competition, with an app that translates sign language.
In North Wildwood, two men were honored by the governing body for swift action that saved a swimmer swept away by rip currents.
An Eagle Scout created an American flag burning station on an otherwise unused portion of a county park in Del Haven. Since its completion, several organizations have used the site for the proper disposal of a flag.
Spout Off of the Week
North Cape May - North Cape May and Town Bank residents are the best. The walkways along Beach Drive and Shore Drive are always nicely decorated for holidays and soon the road to Douglass Park will see Christmas decorations on the evergreens that line the roadway. Keep up the nice work NCM and Town Bank. Little, thoughtful things like this make our area a great place to live.
