COURT HOUSE - The Rutgers Cooperative Extension Departments from coastal counties, in New Jersey, have joined forces to present the two-part virtual seminar series, "What’s the Catch? New Jersey Seafood & Healthy Living.”
According to a release, the seminar series, a new coastal state-wide initiative, will take place virtually via Zoom Oct. 14 and 28, from 6:30-8 p.m.
The first seminar Oct. 14 will feature Dr. Douglas Zemeckis, Agriculture & Natural Resources county agent III, Rutgers Cooperative Extension (RCE) of Ocean, Atlantic, and Monmouth Counties and Lisa M. Calvo, marine scientist/aquaculture extension program coordinator, at Haskin Shellfish Research Laboratory. Topics covered will include the many types of seafood that are harvested or grown by New Jersey’s fishing and aquaculture industries, awareness of the responsible and sustainable practices adopted by stakeholders, and the science and management that supports the sustainability of these industries and New Jersey’s marine ecosystems.
Dr. Zemeckis stated, “New Jersey is known as the Garden State, but fewer people are aware of the many local, high-quality seafood products landed or grown in New Jersey. We will provide an overview of New Jersey's marine fisheries and aquaculture industries, including the species most commonly landed or grown, as well as the responsible practices employed by industry members and the management practices implemented to maintain the long-term sustainability of our resources, marine ecosystems, and coastal communities.”
Advanced registration is required by Oct. 9, at https://go.rutgers.edu/qgjvslnh.
The second seminar Oct. 28 will focus on nutrition and feature Christine Zellers, Family & Community Health Sciences (FCHS) educator/assistant professor RCE Cape May County, Joanne Kinsey, FCHS educator/professor RCE Atlantic and Ocean Counties, Rachel Tansey, FCHS educator, RCE Monmouth County, and Lauren Errickson, senior program administrator, RCE; Ph.D. candidate, Department of Nutritional Sciences.
Participants will hear about dietary guidelines for seafood consumption for Americans, including pregnant women, the nutritional value and benefits of seafood consumption, and get tips on cooking seafood and decoding seafood labeling.
Zellers stated, “Seafood is a nutritious part of a healthy diet, but selecting and preparing fish is often a mystery, we hope to provide the public with information that will support greater consumption of New Jersey Seafood.”
Register by Oct. 23 for this workshop, at https://go.rutgers.edu/zihwtben.
Both workshops are free, and although it is recommended that you attend both programs, it is not necessary. For additional information or if you have any questions, please email zellers@njaes.rutgers.edu.
Rutgers Cooperative Extension is not providing in-person programming at this time; however, virtual programming is being offered. They can be followed on Facebook, at https://www.facebook.com/FCHSCapeMayCounty, for the latest program details.
Also, for up to date information on the Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Program, visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.