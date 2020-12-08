To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Dec. 8: Important news came out today from the Food and Drug Administration, which said the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is safe.
According to a release, the FDA agreed with the clinical trial noting the vaccine is 95% effective at prevention COVID-19. This vaccine is provided in two doses over three weeks. This is a major step forward in getting federal approvals to provide a COVID vaccine to the public. It is possible that if the proper approvals are received from the federal government, the first vaccines could be administered in New Jersey by the end of this month.
The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 53 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, four of which are associated with long-term care in Dennis and Lower townships. While Cape May County has recorded 3,253 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, 2,586 of those are now off quarantine.