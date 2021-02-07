WILDWOOD – As the world endures the Covid pandemic, a “new normal” continues to emerge, creating a vacuum of unanswered questions. How can communities regroup and recover?
Private individuals hold the key to economic and personal recovery, as John Lynch, of Wildwood Crest, testifies. Although born and raised in Georgia, Lynch loves the Wildwoods and seeks to make a difference where and when he can. Finances aside, Lynch points the way to communal and individual healing in a post-pandemic society.
Seeds of Generosity
Lynch, 60, attributes his passion for helping others to his father.
“My dad was a big inspiration,” Lynch said, in a Jan. 27 phone interview. His father worked for the United Way, in Georgia, and fostered his philanthropic spirit.
According to Lynch, he began raising funds at the age of 6, for March of Dimes. He went door to door, in his neighborhood.
The March of Dimes gave booklets designed to be filled and sent in for $5. Lynch said his father encouraged him to keep on, passing up the immediate pleasure of purchasing toys from the Sears, Roebuck and Company catalog.
Throughout his teen and college years, Lynch continued following his parents’ charitable example, active in several organizations. Eventually, he moved to Aspen, Colorado, where he met his wife, Vicki. In 1987, Lynch and his wife returned to the Wildwoods.
Harvest of Hope
In time, Lynch became the president of the United Way, in Cape May County, while also working as director of sales and entertainment for the Wildwoods Convention Center, under the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority (GWTIDA).
In 2007, Glenwood Elementary School asked Lynch if he would read a book to a particular class. Lynch said speaking to large crowds was “no problem,” but a roomful of children was a different matter.
Lynch found himself reading to a pre-K ESL (English as a second language) class on his lunch break. He read “It’s Okay to be Different,” by Todd Parr.
A little girl named Milly asked Lynch if he could return the next day. Lynch agreed, and his foundation, Lunch with Lynch, was born (http://bit.ly/36B5LgI).
“The program exploded,” Lynch said.
He created a 501(c)(3) organization “to help facilitate the learning experiences for the children of the Wildwoods through educational opportunities in and out of the classroom.”
A variety of experiences and programs help students throughout the Wildwoods, and in Middle and Lower townships, and prepare the next generation of leaders.
“It’s made me think outside the box,” Lynch said, explaining the program. Local business leaders, politicians, and organizations help contribute to Lynch’s mission.
Weathering Storms
The 2020 lockdown brought new challenges on the foundation, according to Lynch. Unable to go into the schools, Lynch found new ways to connect and touch lives.
“The greatest value is trust. This community supports me,” Lynch said. The responsibility of investing in the Wildwoods is not taken lightly.
In April 2020, Lynch partnered with Drew Williams, owner of Domino’s Pizza, in Wildwood, to feed every firefighter and police officer in the Wildwoods. They also fed medical personnel and grocery store workers, each on the frontline of keeping the county running.
“There is such kindness in our community,” Lynch said.
Local fudge and candy businesses donated baskets during the holiday season, making the end of 2020 a little bit sweeter.
Another endeavor is the iPad project. Lynch’s father passed away, from natural causes, in 2020.
“I was able to say goodbye because of an iPad,” Lynch said. Burdened for those whose loved ones were alone in hospitals, Lynch vowed to provide iPads for Cape Regional Health System. By the kindness of others, Lynch was able to supply 15 iPads.
The endeavor “went viral,” according to Lynch, and caught the attention of People Magazine and CNN. Due to donations, Lunch with Lynch gave one iPad to every hospital, in every state, across the nation.
“I don’t have the words,” Lynch said.
He continues interacting with students virtually, focusing on his ‘Thumbs Up 4 Kindness’ project. Classes decorated lunch bags that are filled and given to the Lazarus House, in Wildwood.
Brighter Tomorrows
“The unseen things motivate me,” Lynch said, referring to upcoming and ongoing projects of which the public is not yet aware. He wishes to do more to stem the tide of suffering and want in the Wildwoods due to Covid.
He remains optimistic regarding the coronavirus vaccine, hoping for a better tourist season in 2021.
“People rely on tourism,” Lynch said. He continues seeking new entertainment for the Convention Center. When the Convention Center can reopen, they will be ready, he noted.
The Convention Center generates $50 million in revenue, impacting small businesses and hotels/motels across Five Mile Island, according to Lynch.
“God has given me the best job I could ever ask for,” he added.
He is also confident in the Wildwoods’ leadership and its citizens.
“As long as we have leaders who care, we can make tomorrow brighter,” he concluded.
To contact Rachel Rogish, email rrogish@cmcherald.com.