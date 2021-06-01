NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NORTH WILDWOOD - Volunteers from the North Wildwood Fire Company No. 1 laid to rest long-time member Paul Amenhauser May 27.  

According to a release, the volunteers provided Amenhauser a well-deserved formal firefighter’s funeral ceremony. He was an integral part of the active brigade at the fire company.  

As Battalion Chief Les Cline put it, “Paul symbolizes the fabric that makes the volunteer fire service a strong group of dedicated individuals.”  

The North Wildwood Fire Company was joined by the members of the Anglesea Volunteer Fire Company, the North Wildwood Fire Company career division, and the Wildwood Fire Department career division.  

Amenshauser served with the company faithfully for 37 years. 

