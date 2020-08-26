COURT HOUSE - Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences Program of Cape May County will present Save the Flavor of Summer Sept. 1.
According to a release, the free canning/food preservation presentation, hosted by the Avalon Free Public Library, will take place virtually via Zoom, at 7 p.m.
The program presented by Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS educator/assistant professor, will focus on the process of canning. Participants will learn at-home food safety and preservation techniques for fruits and vegetables.
Chris Zellers, FCHS educator, Cape May County stated, “Canning is one way to extend the summer eating season. It provides the opportunity to enjoy healthy, summer fruits and vegetables after their growing season has ended.”
The virtual presentation is free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required. To register go to https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1wfo_ATBTQ2pnETEOyJ_Nw.