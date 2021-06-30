NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - If you see a man walking the strand with a determined face, he's a self-proclaimed "Jersey Shore expert" on a mission. 

R.C. Staab is yearning to complete a trip from Sandy Hook, in Monmouth County, to Cape May, an idea he's envisioned since his first shore trip to Stone Harbor at age 9, The Press of Atlantic City reports. 

The Pittsburgh native, who's also the author of "100 Things to Do at the Jersey Shore Before You Die," expects to complete his seaside walk in Cape May in August, if Mother Nature doesn't get in the way. 

Read full story here. 

