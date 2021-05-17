NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - The Tightlines 4-H Fishing Club was the first Cape May County 4-H Club to hold an in-person meeting in more than a year.  

According to a release, 4-H club members and leaders had a fun night May 10 while fishing at the Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex, in Rio Grande. 4-H club meetings are now allowed outdoors, with masks on and a maximum of 25 attendees. 

“We were so excited to see Amelia, Molly, Rainbow, Autumn, Eddie, Jake, and JJ have a good time, together again,” stated Linda Horner, Cape May County 4-H program coordinator. “This is the first time a Cape May County 4-H club has met in person since March 2020, and it was a huge success.” 

