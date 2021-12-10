The Sea Isle City Library is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its current building. On Monday, December 13 from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M., community members are invited to visit the Sea Isle City Library to engage with the library’s historical displays and take-home light refreshments. This celebration is open to the public and no registration is required.
In 2011, the two-story library on Central Avenue replaced the smaller one-story facility on JFK Boulevard. The library was built with two outdoor decks overlooking the city's marshes and is believed to be the county’s first public silver LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Building. In order to promote the local economy, materials bought within 500 miles of the site were used during the library’s construction. Since opening to the public in 2011, the Sea Isle City Library has seen upwards of 600,000 visitors at their Central Avenue location.
“It is always a joy to celebrate these anniversaries of our different library branches,” said Cape May County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes. “The library is a community hub and provides necessary resources for our residents. They continually do a great job of bringing in interesting, unique, and award-winning authors to speak at our Lecture Series, along with the many other amazing programs they offer. We invite the public to commemorate this big day with us.”
The Cape May County Library operates branches in Cape May City, Lower Township, Wildwood Crest, Cape May Court House, Stone Harbor, Upper Township, Sea Isle City, and Woodbine. The library has books, audio books, downloadable eBooks, video games, music, magazines, movies, and a bookmobile service with stops throughout the county every Thursday and Friday.
