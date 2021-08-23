COURT HOUSE - Rutgers Cooperative Extension (RCE) of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences and Agriculture and Natural Resources Departments will present the virtual workshop Eat What You Grow: Pumpkins Sept. 9.
According to a release from the organization, the free presentation, will take place live via Zoom, from 6-7 p.m.
The program will be presented by RCE of Cape May County’s Chris Zellers, FCHS educator/assistant professor, and Jen Sawyer, ANR program associate for commercial agriculture.
Zellers stated, “We are excited to offer this Eat What You Grow series that promotes healthy living and teaches how to grow healthy food at home. Pumpkins are very popular in the fall months, and we hope to encourage their use with tasty preparation tips.”
The series’ workshops focus on specific vegetables and fruits, giving participants nutritional information and preparation ideas while teaching about growing tasty produce in a home garden.
This program will cover pumpkins by introducing growing basics, providing information on the benefits and nutritional value of pumpkins, plus recipes that encourage their use while cooking or baking.
The class is open to the public; however, advanced registration is required at https://go.rutgers.edu/lvdez7m5.