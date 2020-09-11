COURT HOUSE - Rutgers Cooperative Extension of the Cape May County Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources will hold the virtual workshop, “Extending the Vegetable Gardening Season,” Oct. 15.
According to a release, the workshop, part of the Garden and Grow series, will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. virtually, via Webex.
The presenter will be Jen Sawyer, ANR county program associate for Commercial Agriculture. Topics will include planting cold-hardy crops for overwintering, using row covers, and getting a jump on spring planting and harvesting. Participants will learn what to plant in the fall for a spring harvest.
The goal of the Garden and Grow workshop series is to teach locals how to improve or expand their home gardens in new ways. This is a beginner class, therefore, no experience is needed.
For more information, email sawyer@NJAES.Rutgers.edu. To register, go to https://go.rutgers.edu/z0m7wfe3.
Due to COVID-19, Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County is not providing in-person programming, but instead is providing virtual programming to meet the needs of the community. They can be followed on Facebook, at CMCRUTGERSEXT, and by visiting capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu for up-to-date information about programs offered at Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County.
Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County educational programs are offered to all without regard to race, religion, color, age, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, or disability.