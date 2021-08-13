NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Shore Medical Center reported the following births:

Rowan Kristine Reviea to Megan and Robert Reviea, Jr., South Seaville, 7/24/2021

Leo Turnbull to Laura McKeon and William Turnbull, Cape May Court House, 7/28/2021

Jaxon Kai Rodriguez to Cianna Johns and Ethan Rodriguez, Villas, 7/29/2021

Olyvia Marie Germanio to Amber and John Germanio, Woodbine, 8/2/2021

Wyatt James Chester to Stormy and John Chester, Cape May Court House, 8/3/2021

Kameron Edward Walker to Paige Gorski and Kenneth Walker Jr., Del Haven, 8/3/2021

