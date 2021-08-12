NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - Boy Scouts of America Troop 73 Life Scout Zachary DuFault announced the completion of his Eagle Scout project.  

According to a release, DuFault built an American flag retirement ceremony station, at Cape May County Park South. He and fellow Scouts from Troop 73 will host a flag retirement ceremony, at 7 p.m. Aug. 17. County commissioners, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd), Sen. Michael Testa (R-1st), local dignitaries, and the U.S. Coast Guard Color Guard will be on hand for the ceremony. The event is open to the patriotic Cape May community to attend. 

The purpose of the Cape May County U.S. flag retirement station was to encourage proper respect for the American flag and to provide for the disposal of unserviceable flags in a dignified manner. Usage of this area will be open to all veteran organizations, Boy Scout/Girl Scout troops, schools, churches and local organizations. 

