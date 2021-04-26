cmc logo

Menu of meals by the Cape May County Department of Aging Home-Bound meal program for May.

Monday, May 3: Chicken Parmesan, Rotini Pasta, Sauce, Broccoli, Dinner Roll, Tossed Salad, Italian Dressing, Apricots

Dinner: Corned Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Salad, Dinner Roll, Lemon Pudding, Grape Juice

Tuesday, May 4: Hot Turkey Sandwich, Gravy, Potato Medley, Peas, Cole Slaw, Vanilla Pudding, Bread, Juice, 2% Milk

Dinner: Liverwurst, Rye Bread, Mayo, Onions, Macaroni Salad, Applesauce, Cranberry Juice

Wednesday, May 5: Meatloaf, Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Spinach, Tossed Salad, French Dressing, Mandarin Oranges, Bread, 2% Milk.

Dinner: Bologna, Wheat Roll, Broccoli Salad, Cookies, Apple Juice

Thursday, May 6: Sliced Ham, Cabbage, Boiled Potato, Applesauce, Lemon Crunch Pie, Bread 2% Milk

Dinner: Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Wheat Bread, Tossed Salad, Russian Dressing, Diced Peaches, Vegetable Juice

Friday, May 7: Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Rice, Beans, Mixed Vegetables, Tossed Salad, 1000 Island Dressing, Pears, Bread, 2% Milk

Dinner: Grilled Chicken, Hamburger Roll, Mayo, Celery Sticks, Jell-O Cup, Orange Juice

Monday, May 10: Knockwurst, Sauerkraut, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Tossed Salad, 1000 Island Dressing, Apple Pie, Bread, Vegetable Barley Soup 2% Milk

Dinner: Ham and Swiss cheese on Wheat, Cole Slaw, Mustard, Pickles, 3 Cookies, Cranberry Juice

Tuesday, May 11: Chicken Alfredo, Rotini Noodles, Breen Beans, Tossed Salad, Italian Dressing, Chocolate Cake/Chocolate Icing, Bread and 2% Milk

Dinner: Corned Beef, Potato Salad, Rye Bread, Pineapple Chunks, Grape Juice

Wednesday, May 12: BBQ Pork Chop, Roasted Potatoes, Broccoli, Carrot Salad, Banana, Bread, 2% Milk

Dinner: Crab Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Bread, Peaches, Apple Juice

Thursday, May 13: Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Gravy, Rice & Mushrooms, Capri Mixed Vegetables, Creamed Cabbage, Tapioca Pudding, Bread, Tomato Soup, 2% Milk

Dinner: Roast Beef Sandwich on Kaiser Roll, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Applesauce, Orange Juice

Friday, May 14: Fried Fish with Cocktail Sauce, Mac and Cheese, Stewed Tomatoes, Cucumber Dill Salad, Rice Pudding, Bread, 2% Milk

Dinner: Turkey and Cheddar Sandwich on Wheat Bread, Coleslaw, Pears, Tomato Juice

Monday, May 17: Chicken Kiev, Rice Pilaf, Mixed Vegetables, Tossed Salad, French Dressing, Peaches, Bread, Vegetable Soup, 2% Milk

Dinner: Salami on Rye, Coleslaw, Fruit Cocktail, Orange Juice

Tuesday, May 18: Swedish Meatballs, Egg Noodles, Wax Beans, Tossed Salad, Chocolate Cake, Bread, 2% Milk

Dinner: Tuna Salad on Roll w/Lettuce & Tomato, Macaroni Salad, Pineapple Chunks, Grape Juice

Wednesday, May 19: Hamburger on Roll, Corn, Baked Beans, Pickle Spear, Apple, 2% Milk

Dinner: Turkey & Swiss cheese on Wheat Bread, Potato Salad, Golden Cake, Apple Juice

Thursday, May 20: Fried Fish, Au Gratin Potatoes, Carrots, Cucumber Salad, Jello with Fruit, Cream of Tomato Soup, Bread, 2% Milk

Dinner: Egg Salad on White Bread, Tossed Salad, French Dressing, Mandarin Oranges, Vegetable Juice

Friday, May 21: Vegetable Lasagna, Broccoli, Dinner Roll, Tossed Salad, Italian Dressing, Orange, 2%

Milk

Dinner: Bologna Sandwich on Roll, Lettuce, Cookies, Cranberry Juice

