WOODBINE - Mayor William Pikolycky of Woodbine is the President of the New Jersey State League of Municipalities. Mayor Pikolycky was elected at the League of Municipalities’ Annual Business Meeting in Atlantic City.
As President of the New Jersey State League of Municipalities, Mayor Pikolycky will help lead the Association of New Jersey’s 565 municipal governments. He will represent the interests and needs of New Jersey’s local elected officials to county, state, and federal governments.
Mayor Pikolycky has been an active participant in the League for many years as a committee member, Conference participant, and author for the League’s magazine, NJ Municipalities.
William Pikolycky served as Woodbine councilman from January 1979 until his election to Mayor in November 1990. He is Chair of the Pinelands Municipal Council and a member of the Pinelands Commission. He is on the Board of Trustees for Sustainable Jersey.
He has been a member of the New Jersey Water Association since 1991. He has also been involved with the MidAtlantic Pilots Association and the AOPA. He is a member of the New Jersey Farm Bureau. He served as President of the New Jersey Conference of Mayors in 2005, and now serves as a director. He was also Past President of the Cape May County League of Municipalities.
He served on the Board of Directors for the Sam Azeez Museum of Woodbine Heritage and is now on the Advisory Board of the Anne Azeez Instructional Site of Stockton University, which is also located in Woodbine. He is on the Board of Trustees of the Woodbine Developmental Center.
He has been inducted into the New Jersey State League of Municipalities’ Elected Officials Hall of Fame for serving 20 years in elected office and for his 30 years in elected office. Mayor Pikolycky served the Borough of Woodbine for 12 years as council member and is in his 31st year as mayor.
Mayor Pikolycky is an active member of the local Ukrainian community and a member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Millville and is a member of Ukrainian National Association Branch 378.
He was employed by the State of New Jersey in various capacities at senior management level positions for 27 years, before retiring in 2002 from the position of Executive Assistant in the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.
He is a graduate of the Camden County Police Academy, where he was certified by the Police Training Commission, State of New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety. He served as a Police Officer with the Department of Human Services and rose to the rank of Sergeant.
He also graduated from the Real Estate Licensing Program, Cumberland County College, and graduated from the Certified Public Manager Program, Rutgers University, Camden. He is a graduate of Woodbine Elementary School and Millville High School, and the Camden County Police Academy.