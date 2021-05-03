Swearing-in the Beach Patrol new Administration 043021.jpg

Cape May's new beach patrol administration, which features the patrol's first female lieutenant, Sara Werner, was sworn-in in a ceremony at beach patrol headquarters April 30.

CAPE MAY - Mayor Zack Mullock and City Manager Michael J. Voll led the swearing-in ceremony of the Superintendent of Beaches (Chief) Harry Back, Capt. Marty Franco, and Lt. Sara Werner April 30, at Cape May's beach patrol headquarters.  

According to a release, the three new administration officials bring over 75 years of experience in the beach patrol service.  

“I am looking forward to Capt. Marty Franco and Lt. Sara Werner being a great addition to an already stellar team of lifeguards,” stated Back. 

