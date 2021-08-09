Miss North Wildwood 2021
NORTH WILDWOOD - Maddie Melle, center, was crowned Miss North Wildwood 2021.

Melle was joined in the competition by Julia Brown, far left, second runner-up Rickii Davis, second from left, first runner-up Ivy Bolle, second from right, and Regan Kobierowski, far right. 

