ERMA - Police Chief William Priole announces the extension of No Shave November. Lower Township Police Officers for the entire month of December will once again be able to let it grow wild and free! Each participating officer will donate a minimum of $50.00 toward this great cause.
All proceeds will be donated to the Lower Township Toy Drive. This is a great time to help our families in need. In addition, if anyone would like to donate to the Lower Township food banks we ask that you drop off a gift card from one of the local supermarkets during the toy drive. Families that need assistance, our food banks are ready to help! We currently have three food banks in the township, please visit our website at www.townshipoflower.org or you can call 609-886-2005 ext. 132 for additional information.
So, please don't be shocked when you see one of your local officers sporting a beard, goatee or a longer than usual hair length, it's all for a great cause! If anyone else would like to donate to this worthy cause, we will also be collecting donations through December 11, 2021.
All monies collected will go directly to the Lower Township Toy Drive. Unwrapped presents can also be dropped off to the Lower Township Police lobby 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Checks may be made out to the Lower Township Officer’s Association with “Toy Drive” in the memo.
These donations can be dropped off or mailed to the Lower Township Police Department at 405 Breakwater Road, Erma, NJ 08204. Township Hall located at 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas, NJ 08251 will also be a drop off point on November 28, 2021 and December 11, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
