COURT HOUSE - Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group will hold a meeting Sept. 23, at 6 p.m. but instead of taking place at the Extension Center, the meeting will be held virtually, via Zoom.
According to a release, the topic for the September meeting is Technology Information and the guest presenter is Ryan Richards, from Atlantic Cape Community College. Richards will provide information to assist grandparents on the effective use of Zoom and Facebook to connect virtually during this challenging time and in the future.
Chris Zellers, FCHS health educator/assistant professor stated, “Virtual meetings have become an important part of the ‘New Normal’ as we try to communicate during COVID-19 and maintain our health and safety.” Zellers added, “Now, more than ever, it is important to keep in touch and up to date, communicate with family, friends, neighbors, church, medical professionals and your child’s teachers. To this end, understanding and learning how to use technology is essential.”
New Cape May County families are always welcome to join the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group, which meets the third Wednesday of the month, except for June and July.
There is no charge for this program; however, advanced registration is required. Please call Marian, at (609) 465-5115 ext. 3609 for the access code to join the Zoom Meeting and for more information about the program.
Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County is not providing in-person programming at this time; however, virtual programming is being offered. Follow them on Facebook, at CMCRUTGERSEXT for the latest program details. Also, for up-to-date information on the Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Program, capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.
Support for this program is provided by the Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders, the Cape May County Division of Aging and Disability Services, and Rutgers Cooperative Extension.
